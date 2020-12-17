Sign up
Photo 645
green man
To be truthful, this sculpture is a bit ambiguous - you'd think he'd be the spirit of the forest, or Herne the Hunter - but in my other pic, he's got a big axe. Yes - that's axe! ;-)
Tag challenge: sculpture and forest.
Again it's an old pic: 24 aug '18
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
5
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
24th August 2018 12:35pm
Tags
sculpture
,
forest
,
grizedale
,
sculpture trail
,
tag-challenge-174
