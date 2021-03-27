Sign up
Photo 702
boutonnerie / boutonniere
buttonhole ||
on my fleece gilet ||
the nail varnish one didn't come out well ||
the buttons came from a big packet which cost ... £1 ||
I'm sure one could split them and resell with each set of buttons going for at least £1 - but where?
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Lin
ace
Lovely presentation!
March 27th, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
@linnypinny
thank you! :-)
March 27th, 2021
