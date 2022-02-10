Sign up
Photo 766
impasto
close-up of a van Gogh from the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Manchester.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
4
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th February 2022 1:31pm
Tags
paint
,
painting
,
thick
,
van gogh
,
brush strokes
,
for22
,
impasto
