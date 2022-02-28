Sign up
Photo 784
stump
I spent a while yesterday waiting for the denuded trunk to be felled - naturally I missed it!
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
28th February 2022 10:49am
Privacy
Tags
tree
stump
for2022
for22
