Photo 838
close to half
I definitely took one or more half and half shots - but then I also took forty six million photos 'today' and I haven't got the energy to look through them
14th May 2022
14th May 22
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4316
photos
54
followers
18
following
230% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
14th May 2022 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
field
,
jgb
,
mayhalf22
,
fell pony
