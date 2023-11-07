Sign up
Photo 971
not very scientific
but I found a way of making successive layers see-through, tho' I didn't plan properly. The original shots I'd taken for this (trees) didn't work at all.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
owo-6
JackieR
Oh this is lovely
November 7th, 2023
Annie-Sue
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you very kindly!
November 7th, 2023
Corinne C
This is great!
November 7th, 2023
Annie-Sue
thanks, Corinne! :-)
@corinnec
November 7th, 2023
