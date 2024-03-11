Previous
Royal Mail van by anniesue
Photo 1022

Royal Mail van

not certain what made me think about it, but I realised I could have a chocolate bar each day in the appropriate colour - watch this space (from 25th March onwards)
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Good thinking… I look forward to it!
March 11th, 2024  
Peter ace
Now that is a proper red Annie-Sue, well captured:)
March 11th, 2024  
narayani ace
Great red shot
March 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
All in favour of chocolate props
March 11th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Can’t wait!
March 11th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@beverley365 @30pics4jackiesdiamond @illinilass I am properly up for this!!!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise