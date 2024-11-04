Previous
Choices ... choices! by anniesue
Photo 1080

Choices ... choices!

I very distinctly noticed we only had ONE pumpkin on our table, when others had two, but I plumped for these FIVE bottle-brush rainbow Christmas trees instead :-)
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
good eye!
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise