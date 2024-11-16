Previous
Lauriston? by anniesue
Photo 1090

Lauriston?

found some Spode in the cupboard, which, truth-be-told, I don't really remember.

I looked through a China site last night and downloaded pics of Lauriston and Tamarind - and found another site which said Lauriston and Orient are very similar.

It's incomplete, so I would have to source more if I'm going to swap it out for my yellow vermicelli pattern.

But - and it's a big BUT - if it's got gold on, that won't work because it will spark in the microwave.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A pretty plate
November 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful plate!
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise