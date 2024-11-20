Previous
Castlerigg Stone Circle by anniesue
Castlerigg Stone Circle

Blencathra in the background

Possibly just the tiniest hint of snow on the peak - but I'm not vouching for it.

There was snow on other high stuff.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
