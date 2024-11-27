Previous
joined up thinking by anniesue
joined up thinking

I knew it was a cold night, but hadn't quite realised it would mean a frost to be scraped off the car.
Peter ace
Brrrr looks like another cold start well captured Annie-Sue:)
November 27th, 2024  
JackieR ace
It's cold up north, where as down south it's soggy
November 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Had to have my frost cover on the windscreen lately. Wintry!
November 27th, 2024  
