Photo 1093
joined up thinking
I knew it was a cold night, but hadn't quite realised it would mean a frost to be scraped off the car.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
27th November 2024 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
frost
Peter
ace
Brrrr looks like another cold start well captured Annie-Sue:)
November 27th, 2024
JackieR
ace
It's cold up north, where as down south it's soggy
November 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Had to have my frost cover on the windscreen lately. Wintry!
November 27th, 2024
