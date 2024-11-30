Previous
MFPIAC 'Music' Montage by anniesue
MFPIAC 'Music' Montage

Saw amyk's montage and wondered what I'd got with the search "music".

Well, it was interesting, as, for the first time, it searched not just by the word, but by AI too, interpolating from associated words or visual content, to bring me additional images too.

From top left, clockwise
1. New Testament - and "Psalms" [did AI read this word?] - there is the name "Carol" in the folder title - but I have 71 of those - and it didn't show me them all
2. this has "concert" in the folder title and obviously instruments
3. this has instruments - but I found this, not the search [looked for it via a linked photo with music in title]
4. a linked photo had a reference to music from aeolian instruments
5. photo description has music in title
6. from a folder with "piano" in title, but it only chose to offer me one shot [whereas from a folder with "concert" and "tango", it offered me several]

Interesting - to me anyway :-)

ALSO when I move things in PSE, it's 'feathering' the box - will have to fix this - could have flattened image and refilled - but didn't notice!
Dorothy ace
Interesting. I don’t understand all you did but it makes a nice collage. What are the aeolian instruments in 4? Lamp posts? Weather stations? Is this done by AI or you.?
November 30th, 2024  
