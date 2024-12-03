Previous
Flute quartet by anniesue
Photo 1095

Flute quartet

this is what we were at Allan Bank for

They played for a long time - I thought they'd do a few tunes, rest, and do some more, but we got more than that.

Didn't actually stay in this room - it was quite loud, so we just wandered around the house and enjoyed the music wherever we were
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Annie-Sue

