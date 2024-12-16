Sign up
Previous
Photo 1100
giving away a book
leafed through for a dragon - before realising there was one on the front!
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
16th December 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
dragon
,
tolkien
,
smaug
,
bestiary
,
yoftd
