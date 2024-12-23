Sign up
I hoped that the thing that was concerning them was the farmer
and it did turn out to be - via the sheep dog - but it took quite a while to resolve itself and I was a bit worried
23rd December 2024
Annie-Sue
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
sheep
herdwicks
