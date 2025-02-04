Previous
sliders then newspaper by anniesue
sliders then newspaper

lightened the lights
darkened the darks
saturated the greens
desaturated the reds
then went through my 6x b/w options - and chose "Newspaper"

Not an exquisite shot for 6666, but one which is about being part of this lovely 365 community :-)
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
JackieR ace
6666 photos and a new photo of you too!! Rolls Royce interiors???
February 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How intriguing!
February 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond if RR ever run out of leather, I'm sure Mr R here will carve them some nice stone banquettes!
February 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Yes, me! All shiny and new! :-)
February 4th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca never been in actually
February 4th, 2025  
