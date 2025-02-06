Previous
Unexpected FoR by anniesue
Unexpected FoR

Found this in my clearing - not, by a long shot, the oldest thing I found.

I was obviously doing a month of red and white for St George's, and this would have been my "safety" ribbon.

It wasn't the thing I mentioned I was looking for - I did b+w that, and there's nothing wrong with it.

But then I thought I would b+w this.

And THEN I thought ...

I did this by desaturating all the other colours, but the background remains a little "warm" because the worktop is a dark 'oak' which obviously has red tones in it.
JackieR ace
What's shuttercab?
February 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Cal! Cal!! That was the photo a day site me and Narayani and BeckyJo and Desi - and briefly Swillin Billy Flynn - were on before it sadly closed down.
February 6th, 2025  
