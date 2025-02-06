Unexpected FoR

Found this in my clearing - not, by a long shot, the oldest thing I found.



I was obviously doing a month of red and white for St George's, and this would have been my "safety" ribbon.



It wasn't the thing I mentioned I was looking for - I did b+w that, and there's nothing wrong with it.



But then I thought I would b+w this.



And THEN I thought ...



I did this by desaturating all the other colours, but the background remains a little "warm" because the worktop is a dark 'oak' which obviously has red tones in it.