Previous
Photo 1109
Unexpected FoR
Found this in my clearing - not, by a long shot, the oldest thing I found.
I was obviously doing a month of red and white for St George's, and this would have been my "safety" ribbon.
It wasn't the thing I mentioned I was looking for - I did b+w that, and there's nothing wrong with it.
But then I thought I would b+w this.
And THEN I thought ...
I did this by desaturating all the other colours, but the background remains a little "warm" because the worktop is a dark 'oak' which obviously has red tones in it.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6688
photos
65
followers
30
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
6th February 2025 6:49pm
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
red
,
ribbon
,
b/w
,
b+w
,
b-w
,
shuttercal
,
for2025
JackieR
ace
What's shuttercab?
February 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Cal! Cal!! That was the photo a day site me and Narayani and BeckyJo and Desi - and briefly Swillin Billy Flynn - were on before it sadly closed down.
February 6th, 2025
