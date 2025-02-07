Sign up
Photo 1110
black sheep
just before - and the reason I got my camera - all the sheep were lined up against the wall seeking shelter against the wind - and so ... this
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
sheep
,
bw
,
b/w
,
b+w
,
b-w
,
on the hill
,
for2025
