all the extras

I went to a hedge-laying competition today - didn't start out so early as last year - wasn't sunny! -

The toolkit is profound: chairsaw [chainsaw!] , petrol can, protective clothing, saw, pruning saw, loppers, axe, hatchet, maul, mallet ...

And then if you bring a dog: dog bowl, water, jumper with your smell on, old towel ...

AND see how they've knocked a little stick into the ground to tie the lead to.