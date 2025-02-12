Sign up
Photo 1115
this is just an old photo
I'm going to digitise all my prints - simply by taking photos of them, which I have had success doing on an individual basis before.
Today's batch (test batch really) didn't go well: the prints are curved, I was getting reflections I knew about, and general glare, which I didn't.
I have industrial quantities of these, so I've got to work something out.
12th February 2025
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
12th February 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Barb
ace
That sounds like a lot of work! How old is this photo? Seems you captured it fairly well!
February 13th, 2025
