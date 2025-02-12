Previous
this is just an old photo

I'm going to digitise all my prints - simply by taking photos of them, which I have had success doing on an individual basis before.

Today's batch (test batch really) didn't go well: the prints are curved, I was getting reflections I knew about, and general glare, which I didn't.

I have industrial quantities of these, so I've got to work something out.
Annie-Sue

Barb ace
That sounds like a lot of work! How old is this photo? Seems you captured it fairly well!
February 13th, 2025  
