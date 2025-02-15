Sign up
Previous
Photo 1118
vintage
well, the original is, anyway!
A friend's husband is copying art - which is a good way to learn.
This is less convincing that the others he's done, perhaps because it is a realist portrait and not Mannerist Modigliani
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
john
,
vermeer
,
girl with a pearl earring
,
painting by numbers
,
for-2025
,
well he's got the same first name!
