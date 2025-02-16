Sign up
Previous
Photo 1119
fifty years later
I think they need another plaque
there is an element of doubt in my mind, as, while the county and district councils have gone, and we now have two unitary authorities in the area, the ceremonial county still exists.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
16th February 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
kirkby lonsdale
,
for2025
,
ruskin's view
