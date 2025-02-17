Previous
unexpected for by anniesue
arranged these (which is like composition??) to take them to the charity shop - plastic against glass so I wouldn't have to wrap them (I did wrap one thing - I wonder what it was!). Then I noticed one of the things was red ;-)
Annie-Sue

JackieR 🤓 ace
Only just not missed it then?
February 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond my FoR is 22nd! :-) And you should have an inkling why :-))
February 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond new photo too - cos u r not 66 anymore!!
February 19th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nicely done
February 19th, 2025  
