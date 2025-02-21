Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
"in flight"
I wish!
I'm contrasting the semi-circle of the duck's entry with the little hillocks on the skyline.
And if you give me a moment, I will tell you the geology.
"the drumlin landscape south of Kendal" - pretty much what I thought. Going to look at it on GEarth now - if it's a sunny day thete should be some good modelling.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6781
photos
65
followers
30
following
307% complete
View this month »
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
Latest from all albums
274
658
524
962
608
1347
59
1123
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
duck
,
ripples
,
drumlins
,
for2025
