Flash of Red

now whilst I did a lot of thinking about it being Thinking Day yesterday - I did less (none) about Thinking Day being my FoR day. I had that sort of feeling in my mind that there was something more to be remembered - but it never happened.

Anyway, there's also something odd going on with PSE and Paint - I used to be able to freely edit in either - going back between the two if the work needed it. [also my screen editing tool, whoever provides that]

Now I can't edit in one what I edited in the other - regardless that it's the same file type - and I'm not sure if I can re-edit in PSE what I edited in PSE previously.

Will have to experiment/Have done and will have to do more experimenting. But any change which interrupts a long-established and easy workflow is irritating.

No 'composition' here - it's just a shot.
