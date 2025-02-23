Sign up
Photo 1126
this could do for kitchen
except it's not Monday!
Arrangement of the ingredients for a microwave cake in a mug.
I actually didn't need the oil - and the packet mix called for water, not milk (though no recipe asking for milk would probably ask for skimmed anyway!)
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Tags
b&w
,
bw
,
b/w
,
b+w
,
bandw
,
cake in a mug
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Creative b&w still life!
February 23rd, 2025
