Previous
this could do for kitchen by anniesue
Photo 1126

this could do for kitchen

except it's not Monday!

Arrangement of the ingredients for a microwave cake in a mug.

I actually didn't need the oil - and the packet mix called for water, not milk (though no recipe asking for milk would probably ask for skimmed anyway!)
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Creative b&w still life!
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact