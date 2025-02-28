Previous
nothing for today by anniesue
nothing for today

then I saw this with red in and thought I could flash again.

It turned out that it wasn't actually an easy choice - the red is bleached out, but had given a hint to quite a lot of everything else.

In the end just kept the board and sign and monochromed everything else.
Marj ace
Interesting photo. Danger is in red and like your extra red touch. Nice shadows.
February 28th, 2025  
