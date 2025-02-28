Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1131
nothing for today
then I saw this with red in and thought I could flash again.
It turned out that it wasn't actually an easy choice - the red is bleached out, but had given a hint to quite a lot of everything else.
In the end just kept the board and sign and monochromed everything else.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6874
photos
66
followers
30
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Latest from all albums
1354
1130
116
1131
529
1355
315
967
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
28th February 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turbine
,
rydal
,
for2025
,
hydro-electricity
Marj
ace
Interesting photo. Danger is in red and like your extra red touch. Nice shadows.
February 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close