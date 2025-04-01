Sign up
Photo 1164
orange!
found a continuous setting [by accident] on my camera [which meant that later I had to delete lot of shots]
Still, thought it might help me with my quest.
Not much.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7087
photos
65
followers
31
following
318% complete
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
1st April 2025 7:04pm
Tags
orange
,
smarties
,
jgb
,
rainbow2025
