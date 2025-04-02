Previous
mixed results by anniesue
mixed results

used Sport setting - as per Casablanca - but while I could see a blurred stream on the screen, that wasn't what the camera took.

Am going to have to access a manual to learn when in the sequence, the button that is pressed will work.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
Reading the manual?! Never catch on!!
April 2nd, 2025  
