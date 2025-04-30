Sign up
Photo 1179
I wonder what time of year it was?
sorting through a box -
this surprised even me - then (before I looked at the date) I thought that perhaps it was from a time we had carers -
but, no! It was March 2012, just before I left work, so it could have been work treats, or perhaps both that and prepping for Easter in Longsleddale with five year old niece visiting
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Annie-Sue
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Taken
30th April 2025 6:46pm
receipt
easter eggs
