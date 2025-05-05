Previous
Heath Robinson fruit cage by anniesue
Photo 1182

Heath Robinson fruit cage

Not the first version. And will still try to do better. But I had to get something up because the birds started very early with the unripe fruit last year.

Not quite right, but half in shadow, half in sun.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact