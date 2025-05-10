Previous
not even half done by anniesue
Photo 1187

not even half done

I ran out at "closeness" ;-)

did another couple of wordy ones - and a sudoku and another numbers one (for the old brain, you know). Failed on the latter as while I can recognise numbers, I can't count spaces!
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
325% complete

