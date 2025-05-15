Previous
everything in place by anniesue
Photo 1190

everything in place

I'm tired. Six mile walk plus the wandering round at home.
Digging and planting.
Good day really.
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
Sounds like it! Nice halfnhalf
