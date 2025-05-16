Previous
pecking order by anniesue
I was wondering why bullocks need to fight, but I suppose all packs and herds and flocks have a hierarchy
Annie-Sue

Perhaps it's a way to say hello, as they may not be herd?!
May 16th, 2025  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond technically, as they are still children, they should be seen and not herd!
May 16th, 2025  
