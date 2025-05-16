Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1191
pecking order
I was wondering why bullocks need to fight, but I suppose all packs and herds and flocks have a hierarchy
16th May 2025
16th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7281
photos
65
followers
30
following
326% complete
View this month »
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
Latest from all albums
1410
320
646
1012
1411
1190
1191
647
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
16th May 2025 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beef
,
pushing
,
bullocks
,
shoving
,
mayhalf-2025
,
hereford cross
,
butting heads
JackieR
ace
Perhaps it's a way to say hello, as they may not be herd?!
May 16th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
technically, as they are still children, they should be seen and not herd!
May 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close