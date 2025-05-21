Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1194
rough and smooth
as I was watering the tomato and courgette, I noticed the nice patterns on the concrete - which had dried out before I got the picture
21st May 2025
21st May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7308
photos
66
followers
30
following
327% complete
View this month »
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Latest from all albums
1193
687
1016
1194
1416
652
249
1017
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
21st May 2025 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garage
,
mayhalf-2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close