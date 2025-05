it started softly

I wish to announce that WE HAVE HAD RAIN!!



Very light at first, so hopefully it softened the ground a bit before the heavier [but not heavy] rain came later. It will have gone into the cracks in the soil and then the cracks might have filled: will have to check my border. Had meant to fork over the compacted soil - but forgot.

These are argyranthemums which are not daisies, because they are not Fibonacci [despite Google AI's notion].