Previous
Photo 1205
fill-um
made it to the Jetty in time to see this very good film about Dorothy Ramsay by Neil Emery (On y Va Films)
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
29th June 2025 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
jetty
,
artist
,
dorothy
,
ramsay
