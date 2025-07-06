Previous
right place by anniesue
right place

got to work out settings now

it's not that I haven't read up - I just don't remember

and although the Fuji does have manual, it is not the most generous camera in the world
JackieR ace
I did f2.8, 1/4000sec and high iso.
I also had a desklamp light shining above and a reflector to one side. I still needed a lot of processing ho brighten it up!!!!!

Love how you caught the movement!
July 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond ta (I took a screenshot of your settings)

do they contradict the article on water crowns on here?
July 6th, 2025  
