Previous
Photo 1211
fortunately for me
a) St Hilda turned all the local serpents to stone - which accounts for all the ammonites you get in Whitby
and
b) when the galleon moors somewhere, there seems to be a little ceremony, where a plaque is gifted
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7488
photos
65
followers
24
following
331% complete
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
388
1049
684
1454
1211
1455
1050
389
Views
2
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
10th July 2025 4:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snake
,
whitby
,
serpent
,
yofts
