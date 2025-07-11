Sign up
Photo 1212
mundane newspapers, when I find the tag
well, that should have been quite intuitive - except I don't normally enter competitions
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
newspapers
,
mundane
,
mundane-newspaper
narayani
ace
Nicely seen
July 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
right there on the other settee when I read the call for more entries!
July 13th, 2025
