Previous
Photo 1213
two of the carrying bearings
the left hand one has a quote from Wordsworth
and the right had one commemorates St Oswald of Northumbria coming in 642 and chopping down a pagan oak.
The hanging in the background may be a war memorial textile. I shall look closely when I go again. I might have seen it before - and forgotten.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
0
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7500
photos
65
followers
24
following
332% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
14th July 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rush
,
bearing
,
grasmere
,
rush-bearing
