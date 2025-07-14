Previous
two of the carrying bearings by anniesue
Photo 1213

two of the carrying bearings

the left hand one has a quote from Wordsworth

and the right had one commemorates St Oswald of Northumbria coming in 642 and chopping down a pagan oak.

The hanging in the background may be a war memorial textile. I shall look closely when I go again. I might have seen it before - and forgotten.
Annie-Sue

