motif to "test square" by anniesue
Photo 1214

motif to "test square"

- reducing the motif to elements
- choosing where the light will fall
- altering the colour
- altering the dimensions
- 3" preparatory square
- practice piece
- Then on to the final finished work at a gigger scale, framed and on the wall
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
Great to see the progression to finished image.
July 17th, 2025  
