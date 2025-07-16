Sign up
Previous
Photo 1214
motif to "test square"
- reducing the motif to elements
- choosing where the light will fall
- altering the colour
- altering the dimensions
- 3" preparatory square
- practice piece
- Then on to the final finished work at a gigger scale, framed and on the wall
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7509
photos
65
followers
24
following
332% complete
View this month »
4
1
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
SM-A047F
16th July 2025 2:21pm
exhibition
carnforth
farfield
artybird
narayani
ace
Great to see the progression to finished image.
July 17th, 2025
