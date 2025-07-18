Previous
glad got the "bananana" boxes ... by anniesue
Photo 1215

glad got the "bananana" boxes ...

(Pink Lady apples, actually)
- because I unpacked a box.
- All of this stuff was in the box on the left
- Densely/ergonomically packed
- it looks as though it can be passed on - just smells a bit "stored" (which is why I've separated it out )

- Very funny thing is, now in the top right box, there was a tangle of embroidery silks (etc) - lots of different coloured skeins - some variegated - some double length - some cut - some on little shuttle-shaped homemade cards

AND it was exactly like a box I saw at the Farfield exhibition on Wednesday (which had also been donated by someone who "couldn't use it any more".)

Uncanny!!!!
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
332% complete

narayani ace
Nicely composed!
July 19th, 2025  
