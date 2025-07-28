Sign up
Previous
Photo 1216
Pink Ladies, anyone?
very useful to have identical boxes for sorting into - they stack so well
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
7550
photos
66
followers
24
following
333% complete
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1469
1063
1216
690
583
703
1064
1470
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
28th July 2025 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yarn
,
apple
,
pink
,
boxes
,
wool
,
lady
,
fleece
