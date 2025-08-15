Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1224
it took me a while to work out what this was ...
and I shot it!!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7602
photos
66
followers
25
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Latest from all albums
710
1222
1073
1480
1481
1223
1482
1224
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
15th August 2025 10:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
honey
,
abstractaug2025
Babs
ace
Looks like a reflection of the camera of your phone on a knife blade and is the green thing a pea.
I eat my peas with honey
I've done it all my life
It makes the peas taste funny
But it keeps them on the knife
August 16th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@onewing
You are much too good!!
I'm sorry I didn't offer a prize - because you would have won it! :-))
August 16th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@onewing
my thoughts exactly 😱😘
August 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I eat my peas with honey
I've done it all my life
It makes the peas taste funny
But it keeps them on the knife
I'm sorry I didn't offer a prize - because you would have won it! :-))