it took me a while to work out what this was ... by anniesue
Photo 1224

it took me a while to work out what this was ...

and I shot it!!
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Annie-Sue

Babs ace
Looks like a reflection of the camera of your phone on a knife blade and is the green thing a pea.
I eat my peas with honey
I've done it all my life
It makes the peas taste funny
But it keeps them on the knife
August 16th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@onewing You are much too good!!

I'm sorry I didn't offer a prize - because you would have won it! :-))
August 16th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@onewing my thoughts exactly 😱😘
August 16th, 2025  
