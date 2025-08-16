Sign up
Previous
Photo 1225
A photo of a photo
Came across a box of calendars kept for the pictures - was quite ruthless.
This one was from a "textures" calendar
- if you had asked me what I was going to upload, I'd have said "sand" - but this looks suspiciously like bark.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
