Previous
Photo 1227
The rain on the window
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7630
photos
66
followers
25
following
336% complete
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
30th August 2025 3:01pm
Tags
abstractaug2025
Desi
Nice to get rain on the window. And you certainly made an eye catching abstract
August 30th, 2025
