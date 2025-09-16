Sign up
Photo 1228
monomania
all this pondering will be over soon!
I put two of these balls together in a different light - but it wasn't until the third turned up that I realised the originals were different.
I have two sparkly and one matt. And they ARE different colours!
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7686
photos
66
followers
25
following
336% complete
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
705
1506
288
394
1228
237
1092
594
Views
4
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
16th September 2025 3:26pm
yarn
,
sparkly
,
plain
,
mauve
,
no bandwraps
,
mauce
