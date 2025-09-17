Sign up
Previous
Photo 1229
Lyth Valley
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria
7693
photos
66
followers
25
following
336% complete
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
594
1229
395
706
325
721
595
1093
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
17th September 2025 4:41pm
Tags
flood
,
valley
,
floods
,
flooded
,
lyth
narayani
ace
It looks a bit wet!
September 17th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool image of flood waters ,hope it clears quickly
September 17th, 2025
