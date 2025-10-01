Previous
upper patio by anniesue
Photo 1230

upper patio

petunia - striped petunia - lychnis - sweet pea - mint - another petunia - 3 different lobelia - snapdragon - begonia - lavender - geranium - pansy

I have loads of different pansy colours, but haven't collected them all

forgot a hydrangea
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Annie-Sue

narayani ace
How many patios do you have!!
October 1st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani three - but I simplified ;-)
October 1st, 2025  
